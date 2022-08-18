Bears benefit from muffed-punt TD, rout Seahawks

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Hicks scored a touchdown on a muffed punt, helping the visiting Chicago Bears earn a 27-11 win over the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in preseason action.

Late in the second quarter, Seattle’s Cade Johnson called for a fair catch at the 10-yard line, but the ball squirted through his hands. The ball then was batted by several players before Hicks eventually fell on it in the end zone. The subsequent extra point gave Chicago (2-0) a 17-0 lead.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 5 of 7 passes for 39 yards. Darrynton Evans had eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Geno Smith threw for 112 yards on 10-of-18 passing for the Seahawks (0-2). Darwin Thompson produced 34 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

–Field Level Media