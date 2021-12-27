Baylor, top five remain unchanged in latest Top 25 poll

Dec 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor is the unanimous No. 1 and the top five remain unchanged in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

Baylor (11-0) took all 61 first-place votes to remain atop the poll for the third straight week, followed by Duke (11-1), Purdue (11-1), Gonzaga (10-2) and UCLA (8-1).

Kansas (9-1), Southern Cal (12-0) and Iowa State (12-0) all moved up one spot to Nos. 6-7-8 while Arizona (11-1) dropped three spots to No. 9. Michigan State (10-2) moved up a spot and into the top 10.

Tennessee (9-2), on the heels of its victory over Arizona, jumped five spots into the top 15, at No. 14.

Alabama (9-3) was the week’s biggest faller, dropping nine spots to No. 19 after losing to Davidson at home. Xavier also tumbled, dropping to No. 23 after losing to Villanova, which moved up a spot to No. 22.

There were no new entrants to this week’s poll.

–Field Level Media