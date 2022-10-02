Barbora Krejcikova captures inaugural Estonia title

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic upset No. 1 seed and home favorite Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Tallinn Open in Estonia.

It is the fourth career singles title and first of the season for the seventh-seeded Krejcikova, who snapped Kontaveit’s 24-match winning streak on indoor hard courts.

Second serves were the difference for Krejcikova, who won 71 percent of the points returning Kontaveit’s second serve as well as 68 percent of her own second-service points.

Krejcikova, 26, converted five of her nine break points during the one-hour, 21-minute match.

