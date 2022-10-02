fbpx
Published October 2, 2022

Barbora Krejcikova captures inaugural Estonia title

Oct 9, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) awaits the serve of Zarina Diyas (KAZ) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic upset No. 1 seed and home favorite Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Tallinn Open in Estonia.

It is the fourth career singles title and first of the season for the seventh-seeded Krejcikova, who snapped Kontaveit’s 24-match winning streak on indoor hard courts.

Second serves were the difference for Krejcikova, who won 71 percent of the points returning Kontaveit’s second serve as well as 68 percent of her own second-service points.

Krejcikova, 26, converted five of her nine break points during the one-hour, 21-minute match.

