Bam Adebayo scores 38 points as Heat down Wizards

Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and added 12 rebounds, leading the host Miami Heat to a 110-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

With the Heat trailing by one point, Adebayo made two free throws to give Miami a 106-105 lead with 1:37 left. Then, with 21 seconds remaining, Adebayo made a drive over 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis for a 108-105 lead.

Washington had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Bradley Beal’s off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer missed badly.

Beal, who returned from a one-game injury absence (right-thigh contusion), posted 28 points, five assists, five rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Kuzma also had 28 points for the Wizards and chipped in seven rebounds, and Porzingis added 18 points.

For Miami, Caleb Martin had 20 points, and Tyler Herro posted a game-high 10 assists.

However, Miami’s starting backcourt of Herro and Kyle Lowry combined to make just 8-of-30 shots from the floor. Lowry had 13 points and eight assists. Herro had 11 points.

The Heat played without six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler (sore right knee); starter Max Strus (right shoulder impingement); and key reserve Duncan Robinson (sprained left ankle).

Washington was without starters Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris, both with sore right ankles.

Adebayo scored 18 points in the first quarter. Even so, Washington led 38-28 at the end of the first. The Wizards shot 66.7 percent from the floor in the quarter, closing the period on a 14-4 run. Miami shot 48.0 percent.

In the second quarter, Miami used a 13-2 run to take a 52-50 lead on a Lowry 3-pointer with 2:07 left. But Washington battled back and led 59-56 at halftime.

Adebayo led all first-half scorers with 22 points, and he did it on 9-for-10 shooting. Kuzma led Washington with 15 points.

In the third-quarter, Miami went on a 7-0 run, tying the score 78-78 with 2:45 left. Miami then surged ahead, but Kuzma made a 3-pointer at the buzzer, tying the score 85-85.

With 3:15 left in the fourth, Lowry made a four-point play to give Miami a 103-102 lead, and the Heat held on from there.

The Heat finished the game with a 62-46 advantage in points in the paint.

