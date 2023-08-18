Baltimore Ravens sign Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, bolstering pass rush unit

The Baltimore Ravens have added a second veteran defender to the mix in as many days, signing Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report that Clowney will sign with the Ravens after having failed to latch on with a team earlier in NFL free agency.

Related: NFL defense rankings

The No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans back in 2014, Clowney has had his ups-and-downs throughout his career. He put up a disastrous performance for the Cleveland Browns last season, accumulating just four QB hits and two sacks in 12 games (10 starts). That came off a great 2021 season in Cleveland (19 QB hits, nine sacks).

Clowney’s best season came with the Texans in 2017 when he recorded 21 QB hits, 21 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Jadeveon Clowney career stats: 109 QB hits, 90 tackles for loss, 43 sacks

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Signing Clowney gives Baltimore a situational pass rusher to go with youngsters Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. He’ll replace Justin Houston in that role after the fellow veteran led Baltimore with 9.5 sacks a season ago. Houston just recently landed with the Carolina Panthers.

The Baltimore Ravens finished last season racking up 48 sacks in 17 games. At the very least, Clowney should be able to bring it on a part-time basis for the playoff contenders.

This move comes one day after Baltimore signed veteran cornerback Ronald Darby following the foot injury Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey suffered. General manager Eric DeCosta and Co. are certainly doing work to fortify areas of perceived weakness ahead of Week 1.

Interestingly enough, the Ravens’ regular season opener comes against Clowney’s former Texans squad.