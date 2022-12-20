Baltimore Ravens land veteran Sammy Watkins on waivers

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver situation has been a hot mess this season. Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins needed a home after surprisingly finding himself released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

This is apparently a match made in heaven. According to multiple media reports, Baltimore has picked up Watkins off waivers from Green Bay.

This is pretty much a no-brainer for Baltimore. Watkins, 29, had a base salary of $1.12 million before Green Bay opted to move off the veteran. The team will pay the pro-rated version of that, less than $200,000, for the remainder of the season.

It also comes after No. 3-leading receiver Devin Duvernay exited Ravens practice on Tuesday with a foot injury that’s feared to be significant.

With star quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined to injury, the Baltimore Ravens have been a hot mess on offense in recent weeks. That included scoring a mere three points in Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. As for Watkins, the former top-four pick of the Buffalo Bills did very little in Green Bay prior to being waived.

Sammy Watkins stats (2022): 13 receptions, 206 yards, 0 TD, 59.1% catch rate

With that said, there is some familiarity here. Watkins suited up for the Ravens a season ago, catching 27 balls for 394 yards and a touchdown in 13 games (nine starts).

With Baltimore at 9-5 on the season and hoping to get Jackson back from his knee injury soon, adding a reinforcement was key. Given the Duvernay injury news, that’s magnified further.

As of right now, Demarcus Robinson is Baltimore’s leading pass-catcher from the wide receiver position with 44 receptions. He, too, was picked up off waivers earlier in the season.

Outside of Robinson and Duvernay, not a single active Ravens receiver has caught more than eight passes with former No. 1 pick Rashod Bateman on injured reserve and lost for the season.

Baltimore takes on the Atlanta Falcons Christmas Eve as the team looks to get out of his rut offensively.