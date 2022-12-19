Green Bay Packers release wide receiver Sammy Watkins

Credit: Mark Hoffman-Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Sammy Watkins prior to Monday night’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported.

The 29-year-old veteran appeared in nine games and caught 13 passes for 206 yards and zero touchdowns. He has not had a reception since Week 10.

The Packers (5-8) are expected to have rookie wideout Romeo Doubs back from an ankle injury, giving them a full complement of receivers with Christian Watson, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

Watkins signed a one-year, $1.85 million deal with the Packers in April and now will go on waivers.

Watkins has 361 receptions for 5,265 yards and 34 touchdowns in 108 career games (94 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16), Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Packers.

–Field Level Media