Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) is week-to-week

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Coach Jared Bednar announced the status Saturday and said Manson had returned to Denver.

He was injured in the second period of Thursday’s 6-4 win at Buffalo and will not play either Saturday at Boston or Monday at Philadelphia.

Manson, 31, has registered two goals and four assists in 21 games this season. He leads the team with 46 hits and 40 penalty minutes and ranks fourth with 23 blocks.

He has 126 points (30 goals, 96 assists) in 496 career games with the Ducks and Avalanche, who acquired him from Anaheim in a trade last March.

