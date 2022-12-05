Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon exits game with upper-body injury

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon exited Colorado’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night due to an upper-body injury.

MacKinnon left the ice with eight minutes remaining in the first period and was not seen on the bench at the beginning of the second. The team announced that he would not return.

MacKinnon, assisted on Colorado’s goal by Alex Newhook to open the scoring Monday at 3:50 of the first period in a game the Avalanche lost 5-3.

MacKinnon, 27, has eight goals and 26 assists in 23 games this season. His 34 points lead the Avalanche.

