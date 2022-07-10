Avalanche announce deals for Alexandar Georgiev, Jacob MacDonald

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche wasted little time in assuring themselves the services of recently acquired restricted free agent goaltender Alexandar Georgiev for the foreseeable future, signing the former Ranger to a three-year deal Sunday.

The Avalanche obtained Georgiev from New York Thursday in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft

“When he was a starter, he played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity, and he’s got that opportunity,” Avalanche executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic said. “He was looking forward to the challenge. What I like about it, he played in a big market. He was in New York. He can deal with a lot of that stuff. We’re excited for him.”

Georgiev, 26, recorded a 2.92 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in 33 games (28 starts) in 2021-22. He also had a 15-10-2 record with two shutouts.

The acquisition of Georgiev could signal the end of Stanley Cup winner Darcy Kuemper’s tenure in Colorado. Kuemper is an unrestricted free agent.

Georgiev boasts a 58-48-11 record with eight shutouts, as well as a 2.94 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 129 career games. He was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in July of 2017.

Kuemper had a career season during his first season with the Avalanche last year. The 32-year-old recorded a 37-12-4 record with five shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

On Sunday, Colorado also announced the signing of defenseman Jacob MacDonald through 2023-24.

The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Avs after a debut season in 2018-19 with the Florida Panthers.

MacDonald saw his most NHL action in 2020-21, when he appeared in 33 games and totaled nine points (one goal, eight assists).

–Field Level Media