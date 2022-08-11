Australia to welcome LIV Golf players at marquee events

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Australian star Cameron Smith looms as the next high-profile golfer to make the jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, and his native land is not looking to block members of the controversial Saudi-financed circuit.

The CEO of the PGA of Australia told reporters that LIV golfers won’t face sanctions if they want to compete in the Australian Open or the Australian PGA Championship.

“The players coming home to play, as long as there is no conflicting event, they will be welcome to play,” CEO Gavin Kirkman said. “The Australian players that come home from wherever they are playing at the moment, if they are members of our organization they will be eligible to play and that has been discussed with the other tours.”

The PGA Tour has indefinitely suspended players who went to LIV, and the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) has assessed some sanctions of its own. Australia could have been a sticking point because the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

Smith, who won The Open Championship and The Players Championship this season and shot up to No. 2 in the world rankings, is reportedly prepared to leave the PGA Tour at the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and sign with LIV on a nine-figure deal.

According to countryman Cameron Percy during a radio interview, so is Marc Leishman, ranked 56th in the world. LIV CEO Greg Norman is Australian himself and his circuit is gaining in popularity with his compatriots. Norman is also planning to host LIV tournaments in Australia during its second season in 2023.

The PGA of Australia operates the PGA Tour of Australasia. Its flagship events, the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship, are normally held in November and December. The Australian Open has been canceled for two straight years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith, 28, is a two-time winner of the Australian PGA.

–Field Level Media