Austin to host live eMLS championship at SXSW

Austin, Texas will be the site of the fifth eMLS championship, with 12 players competing live on-stage at SXSW.

The 20222 eMLS Cup will be held in downtown Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Live during the SXSW festival on Sunday.

Major League Soccer announced the event will be held in conjunction with Austin FC and will include sponsor activations, a sneaker giveaway and a post-party hosted by the club as eMLS returns to a live audience for the first time in two years.

The top 12 players from North America, each representing an MLS club, will compete on the main stage of ACL Live for the championship of the fifth eMLS season. The winner will also receive the “lions share” of the $35,000 prize pool.

“The fifth edition of eMLS Cup will bring together the worlds of interactive entertainment, soccer, music, and pop culture in true and unique MLS fashion,” said Bion West, Director of Properties (eMLS), MLS. “After two years of being remote, our competitors will once again have the thrill of competing in front of an audience, and our fans – whether attending in-person or watching remotely – will experience an energy unique to eMLS live events.”

The post-party at ACL Live will feature musical performances from an artist list that will be revealed later this week.

“SXSW is an iconic Austin event,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “eMLS Cup will deliver a new layer of competitive gaming within SXSW, offering the opportunity for soccer and gaming fans to converge at one of the city’s most legendary venues.”

