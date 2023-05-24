Austin Ekeler contract details revealed by NFL insider

The Los Angeles Chargers entered May with a focus on signing quarterback Justin Herbert to a contract extension and resolving a dispute with Austin Ekeler. Now, months after Ekeler requested a trade, a resolution has been reached.

Ekeler sign a four-year contract extension in March 2020 worth $24.5 million. Coming off a season with 1,550 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns, it was viewed as a bargain for Los Angeles. After compiling over 4,000 scrimmage yards with 41 total touchdowns over the last three seasons, though, Ekeler was unhappy with his contract.

Austin Ekeler stats (2022): 1,637 scrimmage yards, 18 touchdowns, 4.5 yards per carry

Poised to become a free agent in 2024, the 28-year-old running back wanted a long-term extension. However, the Chargers focus on extending Herbert and the declining value of running backs by NFL teams led to a dispute between the two sides.

Already under contract, one of the best running backs in the NFL couldn’t holdout in training camp or else he would be subject to fines. With his commitment to the Chargers for the 2023 season still in place, he was rewarded with a restructured deal to earn more money this year.

Ekeler’s altered contract with Los Angeles includes a $6.25 million salary this season and a wide range of reachable incentives that could add millions to his earnings in 2023.

Austin Ekeler contract: $6.25 million salary, $1.5 million signing bonus, 2024 free agent

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the adjusted contract will provide Ekeler with a $150,000 bonus if he receives a Pro Bowl selection and there’s a maximum of $1.75 million if he hits all of his incentives.

Austin Ekeler contract incentives

$150,000 – Pro Bowl selection

Pro Bowl selection $600,000 – Tiered incentives for touchdowns (10 to 15)

– Tiered incentives for touchdowns (10 to 15) $1 million – Tiered incentives for scrimmage yards (1,125 to 1,639(

Los Angeles provided Ekeler with reachable incentives to boost his earning potential this fall. He’s eclipsed 1,500 scrimmage yards in each of the past two seasons and combined for 38 total touchdowns over that span, twice leading the NFL in total touchdowns.

Because the incentives in his contract are classified as reachable, the NFL will classify them as likely to be earned, meaning they will count against the Chargers’ salary cap this year.