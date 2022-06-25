ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz win titles

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece collected his first grass-court title with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win Saturday over fifth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut at the Mallorca Championships in Spain.

Tsitsipas needed two hours and 31 minutes to earn his ATP Tour-leading 40th win of the season. It was his second title of the year (April’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters) and the ninth of the 23-year-old’s career.

Tsitsipas won 81 percent of the points on his first serve (39 of 48) and improved to 3-0 against Bautista Agut, who forced the deciding tiebreak after falling behind 4-1 and 5-2 in the third set.

Rothesay International

No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz outlasted fellow American Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) to win the title in Eastbourne, England, for the second time.

Fritz, who earned his first ATP Tour title at the grass-court event in 2019, tallied 17 aces and no double faults. He struck 47 winners, made only six unforced errors and never faced a break point.

Cressy, who was seeking his first title, had 11 aces but also eight double faults. He finished the two-hour, 18-minute match with 38 winners and 22 unforced errors.

–Field Level Media