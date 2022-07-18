ATP roundup: Fifth seed falls in Hamburg opener

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain defeated fifth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-4, to open the main draw of the Hamburg European Open Monday in Hamburg, Germany.

The 25th-ranked player in the world, van de Zandschulp encountered six double faults in the match in falling to world No. 35 Fokina, who moves into the Round of 16 to face Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia. Kovalik rallied to beat Max Hans Rehberg of Germany 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 7 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia fell behind before scrambling to victory, overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the day’s longest match (two hours, 16 minutes) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy also had to go three sets to get past Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Alex Molcan of Slovakia downed Marko Topo of Germany 7-5, 6-3.

Swiss Open

Eighth-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal was bumped out by Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, on the first day of action in Gstaad.

In an all-Spanish duel fifth-seeded Pedro Martinez defeated Carlos Taberner 6-4, 6-3, to move into the quarterfinals. For Martinez, it marked his 10th victory over his countryman Taberner in 12 career matches.

Federico Delbonis of Argentina downed Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4, 7-5, and Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic handled Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 6-1, 6-3.

