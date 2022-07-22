fbpx
Published July 22, 2022

ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem reaches Gstaad semifinals

Sportsnaut
Sep 13 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) in the men's singles final match on day fourteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Unseeded Austrian Dominic Thiem continued his comeback and reached the Swiss Open semifinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas on Friday in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The former World No. 3 and 2020 U.S. Open champ missed the second half of 2021 and the first half of this season with a wrist injury. Thiem next faces No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 in his quarterfinal clash with No. 5 Pedro Martinez of Spain.

The other semifinal pits top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway against No. 4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain. Ruud survived a tight 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) challenge from Spain’s Jaume Munar, while Ramos-Vinolas outlasted Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Hamburg European Open

No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain cruised into the semifinals in Hamburg, Germany, with a nearly flawless 6-0, 6-2 win against No. 7 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz fired 21 winners against just seven errors and saved the only break point he faced during the 69-minute quarterfinal match. Up next is unseeded Slovakian Alex Molcan, who was leading 7-6 (7), 2-0 when Croatia’s Borna Coric was forced to retire.

Argentina’s Francisco Cerundulo reached the final four with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) win against Russia’s Aslan Karatsev. He will meet Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, a 6-4, 6-3 winner against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

–Field Level Media

