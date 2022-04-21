ATP roundup: Djokovic rallies over another countryman in Belgrade

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive day, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic dropped the first set before rallying to take down a fellow Serb, defeating No. 7 seed Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open at Belgrade.

Djokovic weathered Kecmanovic’s four aces and saved six of eight break points while winning 40 of 59 first-service points (67.8 percent). In the prior round, Djokovic beat Serbia’s Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

In the semifinals the world No. 1 will face Russian third seed Karen Khachanov, who was a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

Four second-round matches were also contested Thursday. No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia rallied to beat Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2. Germany’s Oscar Otte smashed 10 aces, saved seven of eight break points and upset No. 4 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-3.

Sixth seed Fabio Fognini of Italy defeated Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-2, 6-3, and Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel beat Holger Rune of Denmark 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece endured a three-set match in the rain and defeated Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round in Spain.

Ivashka saved 11 of 15 break points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Tsitsipas, who kept rolling following his victory at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

Only one other match was played amid the weather. Bulgarian 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov outlasted Argentina’s Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, converting five break points in nine chances. Dimitrov and Tsitsipas will meet in the third round.

