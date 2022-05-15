Atlanta United tie Revolution to earn another home point

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Buksa scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season but the visiting New England Revolution settled for a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Sunday afternoon.

Buksa’s first multi-goal game of 2022 helped the Revolution (3-5-3, 12 points) overcome an early deficit and take a second-half lead.

The Polish international has scored all six of his goals in his last five MLS games. But New England has only picked up eight points from those contests and remains winless in five away games this season.

Thiago Almada had a goal and assist for Atlanta (4-4-3, 15 points), his second of each in MLS since the 21-year-old became the most expensive signing in league history this offseason.

Atlanta United extended their home unbeaten run to 13 games, including six this season. But three of those six games in 2022 have ended in tied games.

Almada opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he reached a deflected shot, collected himself and curled a gorgeous effort from the edge of the penalty area inside the far-right post.

Buksa leveled it at 1-1 in the 30th minute after the Revolution turned over Atlanta United in their own half from a throw-in.

After a few quick passes, Carles Gil played a diagonal ball from the left in behind Atlanta’s back line. Buksa raced onto it first and struck a low finish from a tight angle that squeezed through Atlanta ‘keeper Bobby Shuttleworth’s legs and across the line.

Buksa then gave New England the lead 10 minutes after halftime when he slipped behind his mark, held himself onside and controled Sebastian Lletget’s cross before he finished past Shuttleworth from close range.

The lead lasted only eight minutes. Brooks Lennon, Matheus Rossetto and Marcelino Moreno all connected on deep passes to the right side of the penalty area before Almada’s sliced pass found Araujo’s curling run inside the penalty area in stride.

Araujo sent a deft first-touch half volley into the top corner from just beyond the 6-yard box, leaving New England ‘keeper Matt Turner little chance.

Both teams had chances to win it late. The best may have fallen to New England’s Tommy McNamara, who beat Shuttleworth but struck the left post in the 87th minute.

