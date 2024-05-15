Atlanta Hawks willing to trade No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft: 3 ideal scenarios

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks seemingly struck gold by winning the lottery and earning the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past weekend.

Atlanta boasted a 36-46 record and actually made it into the NBA Play-In Tournament. The backdrop here includes continued rumors about the futures of star guards Dejounte Murray and Trae Young in Atlanta. Both have been the subject of trade talks.

Front office head Landry Fields has a major decision to make next month. This is also complicated by the fact that the 2024 NBA Draft is seen as being one of the weakest in modern history.

Will Atlanta play the long game and select a potential project at one?

Will Fields and Co. attempt to move the selection for a proven veteran while running it back with Young and/or Murray? There certainly is a lot on the line for a Hawks team that seems to be at a crossroads.

Atlanta Hawks trade scenarios with No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft

Amid growing rumors that the Hawks will listen to offers for the top selection next month, let’s look at three ideal scenarios.

Lauri Markkanen: This scenario would include Atlanta moving down from the first pick to 10th overall as a way to acquire Markkanen from the Utah Jazz. It would also include keeping the duo of Young and Murray together for another season. Still only 26 years old, Markkanen is averaging a robust 24.5 points to go with 8.4 rebounds on 40% shooting from distance over the past two seasons. The power forward would be a great fit in Atlanta. In order to make the salaries work, Clint Capela heads to Salt Lake City.

Keldon Johnson: We’re pretty sure that Fields and Co. would like to keep a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft. The San Antonio Spurs are picking fourth and eighth overall. They seem to be a potentially perfect trade partner. In this hypothetical, the Hawks acquire a wing in Keldon Johnson who is averaging 18.1 points on 46% shooting over the past three seasons. They also pick up the Spurs’ first-round pick (fourth overall) while moving off a big man in Onyeka Okongwu who just has not lived up to expectations.

Coby White: This scenario would include Atlanta packaging Trae Young and the first pick to the Chicago Bulls for White, the 11th selection, two future first-round picks and the injured Lonzo Ball. It gives the Hawks a bridge between now and the future. It also provides Atlanta a player in White who put up a career-best 2023-24 season — averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. For the Hawks’ troubles, both first-rounders are either unprotected or lightly protected.