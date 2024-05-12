5 top targets for Atlanta Hawks after winning NBA Draft Lottery

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in franchise history, the Atlanta Hawks have won the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Even though there’s not a consensus generational talent available in the 2024 NBA Draft, this selection couldn’t come at a better time for a Hawks team that has taken several steps back since their 2021 Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

Led by Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks already have an impressive core of talent, but it’s obvious they’re still missing a key element. Landing the first pick in the draft gives general manager Landry Fields an opportunity to draft a prospect who can transcend the Hawks back into a championship contender, but Atlanta has to pick the right player.

Just because the Hawks have the top pick, it doesn’t mean Atlanta will be on a better path. For every Anthony Edwards, there’s an Anthony Bennett. The Hawks still have to make sure they pick the right player.

So, who are the top candidates to be drafted first by the Atlanta Hawks on June 26th? Here’s a list of the top NBA draft prospects in 2024.

Ron Holland, forward

At 6-foot-8, Ron Holland could bring more size to the Hawks roster. He also presents a versatile defender who’s capable of putting the ball on the floor to create his own shot. Unfortunately, he’s just not a very consistent shooter. Sinking 3-point shots at just a 24% clip without a mid-range game, Holland’s best traits show up on defense, but there’s plenty of room for growth.

ron holland flashed advanced pick-and-roll stuff this year — vision and anticipation, creativity and passing off his own scoring gravity. the issues come with control and accuracy



holland is a flawed but good passer with bigsecondary playmaking upside, it's a big + for him pic.twitter.com/Bp4Lj0OIvO — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) May 10, 2024

Stephon Castle, guard

Things may get awkward if the Hawks take a guard with the first overall pick, but Stephon Castle could be an ideal fit in Atlanta’s rotation. At 6-foot-6 with excellent on-ball defense, Castle would bring much-needed size and defensive ability to Atlanta’s backcourt, but his shot could improve. Still, with Castle’s defensive ability, he’d have no trouble making an instant impact with the Hawks.

2+ Minutes of Stephon Castle Defense pic.twitter.com/UzrYExWfAy — League Him (@League_Him) May 6, 2024

Matas Buzelis, small forward

Matas Buzelis has a rare skillset for his size at 6-foot-10. The playmaking wing with a smooth stroke could still build strength and become more consistent with his energy, but he has superstar potential. A good dribbler, passer, shooter, and shot-blocker, Buzelis has one of the highest ceilings in the draft class.

Projected top-3 pick Matas Buzelis has been playing his best basketball of late for G League Ignite. He's shooting 39% from 3 over his past 10 games, has been impactful defensively on and off the ball, and is soaking up increased usage successfully. pic.twitter.com/rVDwoxgKmf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 21, 2024

Zaccharie Risacher, small forward

A Frenchman in the mold of a 3-and-D wing, Zaccharie Risacher has a good frame at 6-foot-8. His best skill right now is his perimeter shot, where Risacher could become a high-volume shooter from distance. But his defense cannot be understated, bringing a player with a high floor on both ends of the court.

Zaccharie Risacher maintains the No. 1 spot on our board thanks to the remarkable productivity, efficiency and consistency he's displayed all season. The 18-year-old averages a point every two minutes, shooting 46% for 3, while impacting the game in a myriad of ways. pic.twitter.com/YUNfznbd0h — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 5, 2024

Alex Sarr, center

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

If the Hawks want to add some serious size to their team, 7-foot-1 Frenchman Alex Sarr would be the perfect fit. The projected top pick, Sarr is an excellent defender who can protect the rim and get out and defend the perimeter too. But Sarr’s not all defense.

He’s also a gifted big who’s still developing his range and consistency shooter, but he has the quickness to run the floor and finish explosive plays in transition. Still, Sarr has the framework to develop into a good scorer, at all three levels, and his size alone will present challenges for defenders on the pick-and-roll.

Highlights of the hawks projected 1st round pick (Alex sarr) pic.twitter.com/ib3Lmg4nDQ — Heisoans (@Heisoans_) May 12, 2024

