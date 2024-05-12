NBA insider floats fascinating trade between Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs after draft lottery

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the dust has settled on the NBA Draft Lottery after the Atlanta Hawks won the first overall pick, conversations have already begun regarding further player movement this summer. Now, the San Antonio Spurs, who boast the fourth and eighth picks in June 26th’s NBA Draft, are being linked to a blockbuster trade involving the Hawks.

Even before the lottery tipped off, signs pointed to both the Hawks and Spurs shaking things up this offseason. For the Hawks, they’re coming off a disappointing finish that saw them miss the postseason, sparking speculation of a Trae Young trade, or possibly Dejounte Murray.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are on the opposite end of the spectrum after striking gold with Victor Wembanyama, but now the pressure is on to find him a legitimate star who can complement their new face of the franchise.

Could these two teams be natural trade partners? The Spurs have plenty of ammo, not only after securing the fourth and eighth picks, but also due to a previous trade between these two franchises (Dejounte Murray).

Related: 5 top targets for Atlanta Hawks after winning NBA Draft Lottery

Atlanta Hawks may use Trae Young to recover first-round picks from San Antonio Spurs

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the Hawks secured the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, NBA writer Evan Sidery floated a fascinating trade idea between Atlanta and San Antonio. His idea?

San Antonio Spurs trade: Fourth + eighth picks + control of Atlanta’s picks from 2025-27

Fourth + eighth picks + control of Atlanta’s picks from 2025-27 Atlanta Hawks trade: Trae Young

Losing Trae Young would be a big blow for a Hawks team that scored the fifth-most points in the NBA last season, but if they’re already considering parting ways with the undersized defensive liability, this could be a good way to reset.

The Spurs, who are expected to show interest in Trae Young if made available this offseason, now have an extremely enticing package to potentially offer the Hawks.



Armed with two lottery picks (Nos. 4 + 8), plus control of Atlanta’s drafts 2025-2027, San Antonio presents them a… pic.twitter.com/OSigMJvJOQ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 12, 2024

Related: 10 winners and losers from 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, including the Hawks and Spurs