Trae Young trade value placed into question as Atlanta Hawks prepare for NBA Play-In Tournament

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are preparing for their NBA Play-In Tournament against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Depending on what happens in said game and moving forward in the postseason, the Hawks could be in for a summer of transition.

Several media reports indicate that the Hawks will likely trade either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray once their season comes to a conclusion.

Atlanta finished this past regular season with a mere 36-46 record. Despite this, the team still has a chance to earn a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Regardless of what happens on that front, we’re going to hear rumors relating to Young once the summer gets going.

At issue here is the 25-year-old guard’s five-year, $215.16 million contract and the fact that he has not morphed into a legitimate star since entering the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Related: Atlanta Hawks standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

NBA executive questions Trae Young and his trade value for the Atlanta Hawks

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s difficult to win with a player like Trae. He needs to be the best player on your team, but he’s not at that top-tier level,” unnamed NBA executive to Bleacher Reports’ Eric Pincus.

After a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2021, Young and the Hawks have struggled to remain relevant in the NBA.

They were eliminated in the first round each of the past two seasons. Even if Atlanta is able to pass through the NBA Play-In Tournament, the team would be facing a Round 1 matchup against the Boston Celtics. That’s not a winning scenario.

Trae Young stats (2023-24): 25.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.8 APG, 43% shooting, 37% 3-point

Outside of his bloated contract, Young’s struggles on the defensive end of the court could very well lead to a less-than-stellar trade market once the NBA offseason gets going.

Would Atlanta take less to move on from the three-time All-Star and start anew? It’s a real question that must be asked right now.