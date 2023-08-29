Malcolm Butler hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020, but the Super Bowl XLIX hero could soon be returning to the field. According to Aaron Wilson, Butler, 33, is set to work out with the Atlanta Falcons.

Butler has played seven seasons in the NFL but initially retired following the 2020 season. His final NFL game saw Butler intercept Lamar Jackson in the Titans’ loss to the Ravens during the AFC Wild Card round. Butler unretired a year later, re-joining the New England Patriots before being placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season.

Even though he’d later get a workout with the Miami Dolphins in October of 2022, Butler did not play a single snap all season. As mentioned, he’s been out of the NFL since the end of the 2020-21 season.

Butler is flying to Atlanta today and is scheduled to work out tomorrow. In the meantime, Atlanta, like all other organizations, is facing a 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut their roster from 90 down to 53 players. For now, A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah, and Dee Alford appear set to begin the season as starters, with rookie fourth-round pick Clark Phillips III expected to see a healthy amount of playing time too.

Depending on how the workout goes, it’s possible Butler becomes the newest member of the Falcons in the near future. At the very least, the front office and coaching staff will get a closer look at a former Pro Bowl cornerback who has two Super Bowl rings in his trophy case.

