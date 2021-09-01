Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies fouls ball off knee, leaves game

Aug 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) is helped to the clubhouse after hitting his knee with a foul ball hit during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Tuesday’s game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning after he fouled a ball off the side of his left knee.

Albies immediately went to the ground after hitting the pitch from Dodgers’ right-hander Walker Buehler off the knee where it meets the calf muscle. After a visit from two trainers, as well as manager Brian Snitker, he was carried off the field.

Ehire Adrianza finished off the at-bat for Albies and grounded out to first base.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The injury is of extra concern for the Braves, who already lost outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with a season-ending knee injury.

Albies, who was an All-Star for the second time this season, is batting .259 with 23 home runs and 86 RBIs. The home-run total is one off his career high and his RBIs match a career best.

In five career seasons, Albies is a .274 hitter with an .802 OPS to go along with 83 home runs and 291 RBIs.

–Field Level Media