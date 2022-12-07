ATF joins Nigma Galaxy’s Dota 2 roster

Credit: Nigma Galaxy

Nigma Galaxy added Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf to their roster on Wednesday after star carry and former midlaner Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi opted to take a break from the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season due to health issues.

OG Esports, which shuffled ATF to their inactive roster in November, took to social media to show their appreciation toward their former player.

“It has been an honor to work with him this year & see him grow into one of the best players in the scene,” OG Esports wrote on Twitter.

“A young star that will for sure beam in the ranks of Nigma Galaxy. Thank you, Ammar!”

What an adventure it has been. Today marks the official departure of Ammar from OG.

— OG (@OGesports) December 7, 2022

ATF, a 17-year-old from Jordan, joins Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, Maroun “GH” Merhej and Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi on the Nigma Galaxy roster. Daniel “ImmortalFaith” Moza is the team’s coach.

–Field Level Media