WATCH: ASU teammates trash locker of Jayden Daniels, smack talk QB on camera after transfer news

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

When Arizona State University quarterback Jayden Daniels decided to enter the transfer portal, there was some initial surprise. It was just in December that Daniels announced he would be returning to the program for another season.

Although, since his return announcement, ASU’s offensive coordinator has resigned due to a pending investigation into the university’s recruiting methods. The idea of having yet another new coordinator on top of being on a team dealing with controversy just might have been enough to convince Daniels he wants out.

Another reason could be due to the fact that Daniels didn’t necessarily spark the Sun Devils’ offense this season. One might argue Daniels had much more success as a freshman than he did as a junior, where he threw 10 touchdowns and also had 10 interceptions.

Or maybe he knew he didn’t have the full support of his teammates, which could be another reason for his struggles this past season.

Related: Heisman Watch 2022: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams among 2022 Heisman Trophy candidates

Clearly, Jayden Daniels wasn’t well-liked at ASU

It’s kind of crazy to think about but Jayden Daniels was just playing with his teammates on December 30, when they lost to Wisconsin 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl. Yet, just a few months later, he seems to have lost all support from his teammates.

Warning: There is some graphic language in the video.

It doesn’t look like Jayden Daniels ASU teammates are real pleased with his decision to enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/eElvZSErkv — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) February 17, 2022

The interesting part is, Daniels has merely only entered the transfer portal. It’s like making a commitment to a college, it’s not set in stone.

Technically there’s a scenario where Daniels could still return to the Sun Devils in 2022, playing alongside the very same teammates we just heard and saw trash-talking the QB behind his back (although now it is not behind his back at all, just not to his face).

Daniels still has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, with the extra year being added via the COVID waiver. We’ll see where the QB ultimately ends up later this offseason, but if I had to guess, it won’t be back in Tempe.

Related: Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Jim Harbaugh contract extension provides raise