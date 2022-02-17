Arizona St. QB Jayden Daniels enters transfer portal

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before facing the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State three-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has entered the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Daniels has two years of eligibility remaining, the second due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

Daniels announced in December that he would return to Tempe for his senior season. But since then, both coordinators have resigned amid an ongoing investigation into the program’s recruiting practices. Glenn Thomas was named the new OC, ASU’s third in four seasons.

Daniels threw for 2,380 yards with 10 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 2021. He rushed for 710 yards and six touchdowns.

The former four-star recruit has thrown for 6,025 career yards with 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Sun Devils.

–Field Level Media