Astros reinstate RHP Ryne Stanek (ankle) from IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Ryne Stanek from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday night’s game against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Stanek injured his right ankle while covering first base during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 4.

Right-hander Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

Stanek, 32, was injured in the ninth inning of the game against Texas after he went to cover first on Leody Taveras’ infield grounder to the right side. Stanek stepped on the base as he caught the toss from Jose Abreu and immediately fell to the ground and grabbed at the ankle.

Team trainers attended to him for a few minutes before the cart was brought out. Stanek hopped to the cart, making sure his right foot stayed above the ground.

Taveras was safe on the play for an infield single.

Stanek is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA in 53 appearances this season.

Kuhnel, 28, has a 4.66 ERA in seven appearances for the Astros. Houston obtained Kuhnel from the Cincinnati Reds in mid-June. Kuhnel had an 8.10 ERA in two outings for Cincinnati.

