Astros recall outfielder Jake Meyers

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros recalled outfielder Jake Meyers from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned designated hitter/catcher Yainer Diaz to Triple-A and placed him on their taxi squad.

Meyers, 26, is in his second season with the Astros and last appeared in a game for them Aug. 28. In 47 games earlier this season, he was batting .209 with one home run, six doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs in 47 games.

He’s a .235 career hitter after batting .260 with six homers and 28 RBIs as a rookie last year.

Diaz, 24, made his major league debut on Sept. 2 and appeared in six games. He went 1-for-8 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

–Field Level Media