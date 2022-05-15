fbpx
Published May 15, 2022

Astros option INF Niko Goodrum to Triple-A

Sportsnaut
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros third baseman Niko Goodrum (11) looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros opened a spot on their active roster Sunday when they optioned infielder Niko Goodrum to Triple-A Sugar Land.

The move came after utility man Mauricio Dubon officially was added to the roster after a trade from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Goodrum, 30, has struggled in his first season with the Astros, batting .116 with one RBI in 15 games (43 at-bats). In six major league seasons, Goodrum is a .226 hitter with 42 home runs and 152 RBIs.

The Astros added Goodrum in the offseason on a $2.1-million free-agent deal after he was non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers.

–Field Level Media

