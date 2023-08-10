Astros’ Chas McCormick, Jose Abreu day-to-day

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick and first baseman Jose Abreu sat out Thursday afternoon’s series finale at Baltimore due to injuries.

McCormick sustained a bruised knee diving for Adley Rutschman’s first-inning triple to left field in Wednesday’s 8-2 win against the Orioles, manager Dusty Baker confirmed. He is considered day-to-day.

McCormick, 28, is batting .274 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 73 games this season. He is a career .257 hitter with 43 homers and 141 RBIs in 300 games since making his debut with Houston in 2021.

Abreu is dealing with lower back discomfort and will be re-evaluated when the Astros return home this weekend, Baker said.

Abreu, 36, is batting .234 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs in 110 games in his first season with Houston. The three-time All-Star and 2020 American League MVP is a career .287 hitter with 253 homers and 919 RBIs in 1,380 games with the Chicago White Sox (2014-22) and Astros.

–Field Level Media