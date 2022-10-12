Astralis dismiss trace, name casle as interim coach

Credit: Astralis

Astralis parted ways with coach Martin “trace” Heldt from their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Wednesday.

Peter Toftbo “casle” Ardenskjold, 36, has been summoned from Astralis Talent to serve as the interim coach of Astralis.

The moves come just days after the Danish organization failed to qualify for the IEM Rio Major.

“We have not lived up to our own expectations at all in terms of results in the Counter-Strike division,” Astralis CEO Anders Horsholt said. “We will work on modernizing and developing the organization around the Counter-Strike team.”

trace, 32, joined Astralis’ first team in March after being promoted from his coaching role in Astralis Talent.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will work on modernizing and developing the organization around the Counter-Strike team, where our Director of Sports will be looking at all current and potentially new roles and needed upgrades on and around the team,” Horsholt said.

“We have set the bar incredibly high with what we achieved in 2018-19. No one will ever reach that level of dominance, but that does not change the task on hand: We must restore clarity in the way we do things, and we must return to a position where we are in the fight for titles and top positions. It won’t happen overnight, but the work has begun.”

–Field Level Media