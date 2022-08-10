Oakland A’s deignate Jed Lowrie, place Paul Blackburn on IL

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics designated veteran infielder Jed Lowrie for assignment on Wednesday.

Lowrie, 38, is batting .180 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 50 games this season with the A’s.

An All-Star with Oakland in 2018, Lowrie is a career .257 hitter with 121 homers and 594 RBIs in 1,307 games over 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2008-11), Houston Astros (2012, 2015), A’s (2013-14, 2016-18, 2021-22) and New York Mets (2019).

Oakland also placed right-hander Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and called up left-hander JP Sears and outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Blackburn, 28, was scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against the visiting Los Angeles Angels but has inflammation in his right middle finger, per The Athletic. The 2022 All-Star is 7-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 21 starts.

Sears, 26, will make his third career start instead in his Oakland debut. He was acquired in an Aug. 1 trade with the New York Yankees after going 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in seven games (two starts).

Stevenson, 25, is making his major league debut Wednesday, batting ninth and starting in center field. He batted .275 with five homers, 25 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 73 games at two minor league levels this season.

–Field Level Media