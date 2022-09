Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics designated infielder Sheldon Neuse for assignment on Saturday.

That cleared a roster spot for infielder Ernie Clement, who was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Neuse, 27, batted .214 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 89 games this season.

Clement, 26, batted .200 with three doubles and six RBIs in 63 games with the Guardians.

