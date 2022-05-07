Arrest warrant issued for ex-NFL safety Earl Thomas

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Police in Texas reportedly have issued an arrest warrant for former NFL safety Earl Thomas for allegedly violating a court order and sending threatening messages to his estranged wife.

According to court records obtained by the Austin-American Statesman, the warrant was signed on April 27 and charges Thomas with a third-degree felony for at least two violations of a protective order. That order, issued in May 2021, stated that Thomas could only communicate with Nina Thomas through a co-parenting phone app.

According to the paper, she told the police that Thomas recently began threatening her and her children through text messages. In one message, he allegedly told her he had two handguns; in another, he said he would “kick (her) ass.”

Nina Thomas filed for divorce in November 2020.

Trey Dolezal, who represents the longtime Seattle Seahawks player in the divorce proceedings, told the newspaper that his client reached out to the woman because he wanted to spend time with their children.

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids,” Dolezal told the paper. “I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children.”

Thomas, who has not played in the NFL since the 2019 season, turned 33 on Saturday.

Last month the seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro told ESPN he wants to resume his NFL career.

“I’m ready,” Thomas said then. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that.”

He stepped away from the NFL after being released by the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 23, 2020. The move came two days after he was involved in an on-field altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark.

Thomas recorded 713 tackles, 30 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 140 career games (all starts) with the Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens (2019). He was selected by the Seahawks with the 14th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Both Earl and Nina Thomas have had run-ins with the law. In April 2020, she was arrested in Austin after pointing a loaded gun at Thomas during a heated argument. In February 2021, he was reportedly arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

–Field Level Media