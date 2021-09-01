Arizona Diamondbacks avoid series sweep against San Diego Padres

Sep 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed (13) hits an RBI single in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer during a six-run third inning and Luke Weaver tossed six strong innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep in Phoenix.

Weaver (3-3) allowed one run on four hits in his first start since May 16. He struck out three with no walks following a lengthy stay on the injured list (strained right shoulder).

Ketel Marte and Pavin Smith had three hits apiece to help the D-backs snap a five-game losing streak.

San Diego starter Yu Darvish (7-9) failed to escape the third inning, when Arizona sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on six hits.

Trent Grisham and Wil Myers homered for the Padres, who have lost 14 of their last 19 games.

Darvish allowed three straight hits with one out in the third and trailed 2-0 before VanMeter’s two-run blast to right field.

Nick Ahmed and Josh Rojas capped the rally with RBI singles for Arizona, which outhit the Padres 13-7 after being no-hit through seven innings in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss.

Darvish allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 2 2/3 innings. The five-time All-Star is 0-7 with a 6.84 ERA over his last 10 starts.

Grisham put the Padres on the board with a one-out solo homer in the sixth off Weaver, who threw 79 pitches.

Noe Ramirez replaced Weaver in the seventh and surrendered a leadoff double to Fernando Tatis Jr., who scored on Myers’ one-out blast to left field. The two-run homer was Myers’ 16th of the season.

Arizona extended its lead with two runs in the eighth. The first three batters reached base against Austin Adams, who walked in a run before allowing another run to score on Daulton Varsho’s double-play grounder.

San Diego used six relievers, including Dinelson Lamet, who made his return from the injured list and allowed a double and struck out three in the fifth inning.

