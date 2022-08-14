Former NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother wanted in connection with shooting death of youth football coach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2008, Aqib Talib proved to be on of the top cornerbacks in the NFL during his 12-year run. That included the former Kansas star earning five Pro Bowl appearances in stints with the Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

With that said, Talib’s career was not without controversy. He was suspended for on-field conduct and found himself the subject of an assault investigation back in 2015.

Three years after calling it quits following his two-year run with the Rams, Talib is in the news for all the wrong reasons. His younger brother, Yaqub, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a youth football coach in Texas earlier this weekend.

A man was fatally shot during an argument at a youth football game Saturday evening in Lancaster, south of Dallas, police said in a news release. Police identified the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who remained wanted by authorities on Sunday afternoon. Report from WFAA in Dallas

The alleged shooting happened at a football game at Lancaster Community Park in Dallas County Saturday evening. An argument between coaches and the officiating crew led to someone within the crowd firing a shot. The individual shot was was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

As for Aqib Talib, a report from TMZ Sports notes that he was present at the time of the shooting. His attorney released a statement to the gossip rag.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.” Aqib talib attorney on shooting death

Following his retirement in 2020, Talib turned his attention to sports media. He’s currently working with Amazon Prime as a member of their “Thursday Night Football” coverage.

It must be noted that Talib is not wanted in connection with the shooting and was merely present at the time it happened.

We’ll have further updates on this story as it develops.