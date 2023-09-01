Popular former Anthony Edwards teammate has a hot take that should worry Timberwolves fans

One of Anthony Edwards’ former teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves firmly believes it is just a matter of time before the Target Center will be too small of a stage for the charismatic and ultra-talented young star.

While the NBA is currently in its offseason, Anthony Edwards has gotten a lot of attention for his outstanding play this Summer as a member of the United States men’s national team as they compete in the FIBA World Cup. Although he has only been in the league for three seasons, the 22-year-old has actually taken on a role as the national team’s alpha when it comes to scoring.

It is just the latest step forward in development the 2022-2023 All-Star has taken in what has been a rapid rise to stardom. However, due to his increasing notoriety in the sport, there are those who wonder if he could be the next superstar talent to find their way out of a smaller market like Minnesota and look for a larger stage in a bigger market.

Anthony Edwards stats (’22-’23): 24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.6 SPG, 37% 3PT

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, Edwards agreed to a new extension that will keep him with the organization for five more seasons. However, his teammate from two years ago, Patrick Beverley, believes Edwards departing the team that drafted him is not a matter of if, but when.

“He will get out of Minnesota,” Beverley said during a recent appearance on the “Gil’s Arena Show.” “That’s just what happens, and that’s no disrespect to Minnesota. It’s just, with that personality he can change the world with basketball. This is no diss on Minnesota or [smaller] market teams, [but] he is the type of player where you need to see him [in person]. And there’s no way Minnesota should have nine or 10 TV games.

“It looks different when you can get to see it instead of going through an app or I can’t get it the way I need to get it. It’s different when you get 30 games on TV and get to see that every night.”

It will be interesting to see how the next few seasons play out for the Timberwolves and if they can build a team around him to keep Anthony Edwards happy, and switch from the era of Karl-Anthony Towns being the face of the franchise.