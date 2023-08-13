Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (arm fatigue) to miss next start

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani asked to miss his next scheduled start from the mound due to arm fatigue, manager Phil Nevin said Sunday.

Ohtani, who is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season, was slated to pitch on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

The right-hander won his third straight decision on Wednesday after allowing one (unearned) run on three hits in six innings of a 4-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Ohtani, 29, is 2-0 in his last three outings after permitting just one unearned run on seven hits in 19 innings.

Also on Sunday, the Angels reinstated right-hander Griffin Canning from the injured list.

Canning, who had been dealing with right calf tightness, is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA in 16 starts this season.

The 27-year-old is 18-17 with a 4.65 ERA over 59 career games (57 starts) with the Angels since debuting in 2019. He missed the 2022 season with a stress fracture in his lower back.

–Field Level Media