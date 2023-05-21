Angels reinstate Aaron Loup from injured list

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated left-hander Aaron Loup from the 15-day injured list in a series of moves Sunday.

Loup, 35, landed on the IL on May 6 with a hamstring injury. He is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

Loup is 21-29 with a 3.22 ERA in 547 career games (two starts) with six teams since making his MLB debut in 2012.

The Angels also selected the contracts of right-handers Reyes Moronta and Jacob Webb from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Three right-handers were sent to Salt Lake to clear the roster spots: Jimmy Herget, Andrew Wantz and Zack Weiss.

