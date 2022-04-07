Angels place pitcher Cooper Criswell, outfielder Taylor Ward on IL

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels placed right-hander Cooper Criswell and outfielder Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday’s season opener against the visiting Houston Astros.

Criswell has a right shoulder strain and Ward is dealing with a left groin strain.

The moves reduced the Angels’ active roster to 28 players.

Criswell, 25, made one appearance for the club last season. He surrendered three runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings, taking the loss in his major league debut against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 27.

Ward, 28, batted .289 this spring with three homers and 11 RBIs in 15 games.

He batted .250 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 65 games in 2021. Since his 2018 debut with the Angels, he is batting .230 with 15 homers, 27 doubles and 55 RBIs in 159 games.

–Field Level Media