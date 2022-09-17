fbpx
Published September 17, 2022

Los Angeles Angels place infielder David Fletcher (hand) on IL

Aug 27, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher (22) goes to throw to first base after a force out on Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (not pictured) during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels placed infielder David Fletcher on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a bruised right hand.

He tried to play through it this week after getting hit by a fastball from the Houston Astros’ Jose Urquidy on Sept. 10. X-rays were negative but the discomfort has lingered.

Fletcher, 28, is batting .259 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 54 games this season.

In corresponding moves, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Livan Soto from Double-A Rocket City and transferred infielder Andrew Velazquez (knee) to the 60-day injured list.

–Field Level Media

