Angels’ Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

The Los Angeles Angels have announced that another of Anthony Rendon’s seasons will end in disappointment. According to the Angels’ public relations team, Rendon is set to undergo season-ending right wrist surgery next week.

Rendon hadn’t been playing as of late, missing the past two games as he was battling wrist soreness, but obviously, the underlying issue was much more serious. Suiting up in just 45 of the Angels’ 65 games played thus far, Rendon’s season will end early, once again.

Anthony Rendon’s tenure with Angels has been a nightmare

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

While the announcement that his season is over is an unfortunate development, it’s nothing new for Anthony Rendon, either in 2022 or in the past. Rendon has played in just 155 games since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels as a free agent in 2020. He’s yet to play in more than 58 games in any of his three seasons in L.A.

Even when healthy, now 32 years old, Rendon hasn’t been able to produce at the same level he’s displayed in the past, which could be a product of his various injury struggles.

Anthony Rendon stats with Angels: .252/.359/.421

.252/.359/.421 Anthony Rendon stats with Nationals: .290/.369/.490

Needless to say, Rendon hasn’t been the player the Angels hoped they were getting in free agency. Matt Duffy is expected to continue filling in for Rendon, starting at third base, but it’s possible the Angels look to make a trade too.

Duffy, at 31 years old, doesn’t provide any power from the hot corner and is hitting .288/.339/.317 across 112 plate appearances in 36 games with the Angels in 2022. With the Angels at 30-35, in third place of the AL West, we’ll see if Rendon’s injury prompts another move.

