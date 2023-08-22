Angels activate CF Mike Trout (hand) from injured list

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels activated star center fielder Mike Trout from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of the team’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Trout hasn’t played since July 3, when he fractured his left hamate bone on a swing during the eighth inning of Los Angeles’ 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. He was placed on the IL the next day and had surgery to repair the bone on July 5.

In the 38 games Trout missed, the Angels went 16-22 to fall nine games back of the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.

Trout, 32, will be in the starting lineup on Tuesday, batting second. He enters the contest hitting .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 81 games.

A three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star, Trout is a career .301 hitter. In 13 seasons, all with the Angels, Trout has 368 home runs, 940 RBIs, 1,623 hits and 206 stolen bases across 1,488 games.

Outfielder Jordyn Adams was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday to open up a roster spot for Trout.

