Angel City president Julie Uhrman fined for approaching officials

Angel City FC president Julie Uhrman was fined an undisclosed amount for approaching officials after the club’s 1-0 loss to the visiting Washington Spirit on Saturday, the NWSL announced on Wednesday.

The NWSL said Uhrman violated the “Approaching Officials” section of the league’s operations manual.

Uhrman apparently didn’t like how the match was decided. Washington’s Ashley Hatch scored on a penalty kick during the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time for the lone goal of the match.

During the first minute of stoppage time, Angel City’s Mary Alice Vignola was called for a handball in the box and received a yellow card. A video review was conducted that confirmed the call.

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic also was given a yellow card before Hatch booted in the winner from the spot.

–Field Level Media