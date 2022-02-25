Anett Kontaveit, Iga Swiatek advance to Doha final

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Anett Kontaveit of Estonia hits a backhand against Iga Swiatek of Poland (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek will meet in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final after recording straight-set victories in their respective semifinal matches on Friday at Doha.

Kontaveit won her ninth consecutive match by knocking off 15th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4. The Estonian had four aces while finishing Ostapenko off in 68 minutes.

Swiatek of Poland collected 20 winners while defeating sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sakkari had just nine winners.

Swiatek and Kontaveit have split four previous meetings.

