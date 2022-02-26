Andrey Rublev rides big serve to Dubai title

Aug 20, 2021; Mason, OH, USA; Andrey Rublev (RUS) celebrates winning his match against Benoit Paire (FRA not pictured) during the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Russia’s Andrey Rublev captured his second straight title and 10th of his career with a 6-3, 6-4 win Saturday over unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

Rublev, the No. 2 seed, won three consecutive three-set matches before putting away Vesely in 80 minutes. He fired 13 aces and saved three of four break points to follow up last week’s triumph in Marseilles, France.

This is the fifth ATP 500 tournament title for Rublev, who finished with 28 winners and just eight unforced errors. Vesely fell short of becoming the first qualifier to win in Dubai.

–Field Level Media