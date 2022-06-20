Andrew Vaughn leads White Sox past Blue Jays

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn had four hits, including a solo home run and an RBI double, and the Chicago White Sox defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Monday night.

Josh Harrison and Luis Robert added two-run home runs for the White Sox in the opener of a three-game series.

Raimel Tapia and Cavan Biggio hit two-run home runs for the Blue Jays,

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (1-0) allowed five runs (three earned), four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (5-3) allowed six runs, nine hits (three home runs) and one walk in four innings.

Chicago star Tim Anderson, playing for the first time since May 29 because of a groin injury, led off the first with a single and scored on Vaughn’s double.

Teoscar Hernandez reached first base on third baseman Jake Burger’s error to lead off the second and Tapia hit his third home run of the season.

Burger singled to lead off the bottom of the second and Harrison hit his first homer of the season with two out to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead.

Vaughn led off the bottom of the third with a single and Robert hit his seventh homer of the season.

Anderson singled with one out in the fourth, but was picked off before Vaughn hit his seventh home run of the season to boost Chicago’s lead to 6-2.

David Phelps walked Jose Abreu to lead off the bottom of the fifth, took third on AJ Pollock’s single and scored on Reese McGuire’s chopper to first. Adam Engel hit a two-out, RBI single.

Bo Bichette led off the sixth with a single and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked. Hernandez hit a two-run double and took third on an error by the catcher, McGuire. Reynaldo Lopez replaced Lynn. Hernandez scored on Santiago Esplnal’s groundout to shortstop.

Lopez pitched around a double in the seventh.

Toronto’s Trent Thornton allowed two singles in pitching the sixth and seventh.

Chicago’s Kendall Graveman survived an eighth-inning double.

Joe Kelly earned his first save this season despite allowing Gabriel Moreno’s single and Biggio’s first homer of the season in the ninth.

Chicago put third baseman Yoán Moncada (strained right hamstring) on the injured list Monday.

–Field Level Media