American F1 drivers: See which Americans race F1 now and in the past

How many American F1 drivers are there right now? You might be surprised to learn the only active American F1 driver right now is Logan Sargeant, but there have been many others in Formula 1 race history. Down below you’ll learn more about Sargeant and the other drivers who paved the way in F1 racing.

Logan Sargeant biography

David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

As the lone active American F1 driver, Logan Sargeant is in a class of his own by default. But who is Sargeant, and how did he become the only F1 driver to represent the United States?

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sargeant actually got his start in motorsports with karting in 2008. Years later, Sargeant joined Formula 4, making his single-seat racing debut in 2016. Later in 2018, Sargeant joined the Formula Renault Eurocup before going to Formula 3 in 2019.

Sargeant moved on to Formula 2 before joining the Williams Driving Academy in Oct. of 2021, where he’d get to experience his first time driving an F1 car. Driving alongside Alexander Albon for the Williams racing team, Sargeant has yet to win his first race.

American F1 drivers: A complete list

While Logan Sargeant may be the only active American Formula 1 driver right now, he’s far from the only one in F1 race history. Here’s the complete list of American F1 drivers.

Alexander Rossi (2015-16)

Back when Alexander Rossi was a teenager, he already knew he wanted to try Formula One racing, making his debut in 2015 at the age of 24. But he wasn’t able to land a full-time driving position, so he returned to the U.S., where he’d get to compete in the IndyCar series instead. This led to Rossi winning the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016,

Scott Speed (2006-07)

From 1994-2005 there wasn’t a single American F1 driver who competed in a race. Scott Speed changed that in 2006 before eventually getting involved in NASCAR and rallycross.

Michael Andretti (1993)

As the son of Mario, and the father of Marco, Michael Andretti was a phenomenal driver in American open-wheel racing, but he’d last just one year in Formula One with McLaren before moving onto other ventures.

Danny Sullivan (1983)

Spending just one season in F1, Danny Sullivan earned two career points, but this pales in comparison to his 17 wins in the IndyCar series.

Kevin Cogan (1980-81)

Having spent just two years pursuing the dream in F1, Kevin Cogan found more success with IndyCar before being forced into retirement after several accidents.

Eddie Cheever (1978, 1980-89)

One of many who competed in both Formula One and IndyCar, Eddie Cheever raced in 143 Grand Prix events, racking up 70 career points but no wins.

Bobby Rahal (1978)

Now widely known thanks to his success with the IndyCar series, Bobby Rahal also dabbled in F1 racing in 1978.

Brett Lunger (1975-78)

Despite competing in 43 Formula One Grand Prix events, Brett Lunger could never cross the finish line first. However, many hold him in high regard for helping rescue Niki Lauda from his burning Ferrari at Nurburgring in 1976.

Skip Barber (1971-72)

Founder of the Skip Barber Racing Schools, this legend only competed in six F1 events before getting involved in coaching.

Mario Andretti (1968-1972, 1974-1982)

As one of the most popular drivers on this list, Mario Andretti almost needs no introduction. He’s the only person to be named United States Driver of the Year in three different decades. Andretti is just one of three to have ever won races in Formula One, IndyCar, World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR.

Bill Vukovich II (1965, 1967-1983)

Coming from a family of respected drivers, Bill Vukovich II competed in 161 races over his 18-year career, but he’d emerge with just one win.

Bob Bondurant (1965-66)

Many in the racing community have grown familiar with the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, which has helped train generations of racecar drivers. But Bondurant was also a great driver himself, competing in nine F1 events before a career-altering crash in 1967.

Peter Revson (1964, 1971-74)

The son of the Revlon cosmetics family, Peter Revson enjoyed a successful race career where he won in the British and Canadian Grand Prix before passing away after sustaining a crash in a practice session in 1974.

Ronnie Bucknum (1964-66)

Back in 1964, Ronnie Bucknum became the first person to drive a Honda in Formula One, doing so in the German Grand Prix. He raced in 11 events, finishing with two career championship points.

Timmy Mayer (1962-64)

A career that ended before it could even begin, Timmy Mayer tragically lost his life while practicing for the Tasman Series due to a horrific car wreck after losing control at over 100 mph. Mayer had just one race entrance before passing away at the age of 26 in 1964.

Tony Settember (1962-63)

Despite participating in seven Formula One World Championship Grand Prix, Tony Settember is most known for helping form the Scirocco race team.

Rob Schroeder (1962)

In 1962, Rob Schroeder participated in the United States Grand Prix. It was the only F1 event he’d race before placing a focus on sports car racing.

Hap Sharp (1961-64)

James “Hap” Sharp ended up racing in six Grand Prix events, but he became much more known for being a part of Chaparral Cars along with Jim Hall.

Roger Penske (1961-62)

While Roger Penske didn’t have a long F1 driving career, having raced just twice, he became wildly successful in other motorsports activities, including owning Team Penske, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and more.

Logan Blackburn (1961)

Like a few other drivers on this list, Logan Blackburn made just one appearance, coming in the 1961 United States Grand Prix.

Richie Ginther (1960-67)

Having raced for Ferrari, BRM, and Honda, Richie Ginther was known as a good team player and wound up with 14 podium finishes, including one win. Ginther was later inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2008.

Jim Hall (1960-63)

Known for his work designing Chaparral cars, Jim Hall also won two Road America 500s, two Watkins Glen Grand Prix, and much more. Yet, his 12 race entries in Formula One didn’t lead to a win.

Chuck Daigh (1960)

Part of the Scarab team, Chuck Daigh raced in six World Championship Formula One races but never managed to win.

Fred Gamble (1960)

Even though he only ever raced once in Formula One, Fred Gamble remained involved in various motorsports ventures, including having a hand in the making of three racing movies (The Green Helmet, Grand Prix, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

Lance Reventlow (1960)

Despite his racing team gaining recognition for becoming the first to build a Formula One race car in America, Lance Reventflow’s race history didn’t last long, with his Scarab cars failing to find success.

Dan Gurney (1959-1968, 1970)

Known for becoming the only F1 driver in history to win his first Grand Prix race with three different teams (Porsche, Brabham, and Anglo-American Racers), Dan Gurney was also unusually tall for a racecar driver at 6-foot-4.

Pete Lovely (1959-1960, 1969-1971)

Who was the first driver to win at Laguna Seca? None other than Pete Lovely, who accomplished the feat in a Ferrari in 1957. Two years later, he took his talent to Formula One, where he’d frequently race Lotus vehicles.

Bob Drake (1959)

Even though Bob Drake only ever raced in the French Grand Prix once, he holds the lucky distinction of being the last driver to race the now-famous Maserati 250F in a Formula One World Championship Grand Prix. Engine rule changes in 1961 meant the car was no longer eligible for F1 racing.

Bob Said (1959)

With the unique distinction of being the first American F1 driver to win a road race in Europe following World War II, Bob Said has a special place in history. He was also an Olympic bobsled driver, competing in Grenoble in 1968 and Sapporo, Japan in 1972.

Phil Hill (1958-1966)

There has only ever been one American-born driver to clinch the Formula One World Championship: Phil Hill. He accomplished this feat while driving for Ferrari in 1961. This included driving for much of the night in what was described as “horrific rainy conditions” in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Troy Ruttman (1958, 1960)

Part of a long line of racers in his family, Troy Ruttman is still the youngest winner of the Indianapolis 500, achieving the feat at 22 years old.

Masten Gregory (1957-1965)

The first time Masten Gregory participated in the Monaco Grand Prix, he finished third, proving he belonged. Gregory would later earn his first and only win in 1965.

Harry Schell (1950-1960)

As the first American driver to start a Formula One Grand Prix race, Harry Schell is forever etched in the F1 racing history books.