Explaining the F1 points system: Everything you need to know about F1 scoring

There’s more to Formula 1 than just winning races. While a victory is always ideal, the F1 points system gives drivers a chance to work toward a championship all season long. But what is the F1 points system, and how does it work? We’ll explain everything you need to know about F1 scoring.

How does the F1 points system work?

How many points do you get for winning an F1 grand prix? Each driver is awarded a set amount of points depending on how they placed in the race, but a win is worth 25 points. Here’s more on the F1 points system:

Race win: 25 points

Second place: 18 points

Third place: 15 points

Fourth place: 12 points

Fifth place: 10 points

Sixth place: 8 points

Seventh place: 6 points

Eighth place: 4 point

Ninth place: 2 point

Tenth place: 1 point

An additional point can be earned for having the fastest lap of the race, but the driver must place within the top 10 of final positions. At the end of the race season, the team with the most points wins the championship. Tiebreakers go to the drivers with the most race wins.

F1 rule changes in 2022 change landscape

Thanks to the controversial decision to issue half-points following the cancelation of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix after just two laps due to rainy weather, F1 introduced a new points system in 2022.

This only impacts races that were stopped due to weather, an incident, or another unforeseen circumstance that prevents a race from proceeding.

Now instead of issuing half-points, no points will be awarded unless a minimum of two laps have been completed under normal conditions.

If 25 percent or less of the race is completed, points are issued as follows: 6-4-3-2-1

If 25 to 50 percent of the race is completed, points are issued as follows: 13-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1

If 50 to 75 percent of the race is completed, points are issued as follows: 19-14-12-9-8-6-5-3-2-1

If more than 75 percent of the race is completed, full points are issued to the top 10

What are the most points in an F1 season?

Dutch driver Max Verstappen holds the record for the most points in a single F1 race season with 454. He accomplished the feat in 2022 and holds several other Formula 1 race records.

Who had the most points in F1 history?

While Verstappen holds the F1 record for most points in a single season, Lewis Hamilton has the most points in F1 history with 3,431. Sebastian Vettel ranks second in F1 history with 2,985 points. Hamilton also holds the record for most F1 race wins with 103.

